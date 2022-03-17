'We are here to elevate our voice': Hackney's deputy mayor encourages more women to get into politics
- Credit: Aggie Cherrie
An International Women’s Day event in Dalston saw women makers and doers celebrated in Hackney, with the deputy mayor encouraging more women to get into politics.
The Woman’s Fayre, organised by community organisation Akka, was held at Dalston Eastern Curve Garden on March 13.
It followed International Women’s Day (March 8). This year the global day’s theme was #breakthebias.
The event featured food for the community, speeches, and local stalls, as well as an arts table where people were encouraged to write the word peace in different world languages.
Hackney’s deputy mayor and portfolio holder for education, young people and children’s social care, Cllr Anntoinette Bramble, spoke at the gathering.
As the first Black woman to become the deputy mayor of Hackney, the councillor talked about the importance of “building legacy” and of more women getting involved in politics.
She told people at the event: “We are here to elevate our voice.
“So, as a woman, as a black woman you can imagine that in politics you don’t see a lot of people like me.
“I try not to let that phase me, but I make sure that every time I’m in that space people understand the validity of having different voices in that space.”
Cllr Bramble, talked about the need for more women in places of influence and power.
She added: “And that’s what I mean about building legacy, I think that any time we as women are in a place or power and influence there is an opportunity to shape what happens there.”
Founder of Akka, Ketchurah Ravindren, spoke about creating a “sisterhood of shared experiences”.
“Something I would have wanted for my younger self”, she added.
Akka, which means older sister in Tamil, a language spoken by people in various countries in South Asia.
The group has worked on campaigns and shoe box appeals, to challenge stigmas and help collect and donate vital supplies, such as period products, to local women in need.
The event was organised in association with other local groups, including Volunteer Centre Hackney, Tricky Period and Peace In The Streets.
To find out more about the Akka project, visit www.instagram.com/theakkaproject