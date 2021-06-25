Beard friendly Hackney brewery wins award

Published: 5:06 PM June 25, 2021

Five Points operations manager Ben Winders. - Credit: The Five Points Brewing Co

While some employees could face a hairy situation for growing facial hair, a Hackney brewery has shaved through stereotypes to win most Beard Friendly Employer of the Year.

The Five Points Brewing Company, which recently moved to a its new home on Mare Street, is known for its socially conscious business model, paying the Living Wage as well as its many bearded employees.

It was given the award by an informal network of beard wearers called the Beard Liberation Front.

The group's organiser Keith Flett said: "2021 has been a difficult year for craft beer not just because of the pandemic but also because it has become apparent that the progressive ideals sometimes associated with the industry are not always also actually practiced.

"In giving the award to Five Points we hope to underline that a unity of theory and practice can be achieved in respect of a diverse workforce."

Hirsute Five Points co-founders Ed Mason and Greg Hobbs. - Credit: The Five Points Brewing Co

Past winners include the BBC, Church of England and craft brewer Beavertown Brewery.

While Five Points is known for its beard friendly cask and craft keg beers, beard campaigners add that the award is more focused on an employer that promotes a diverse workforce and decent working conditions.

Matt Johnson, production brewer. - Credit: The Five Points Brewing Co

The announcement comes during National Beard Week which runs from June 26 to July 1.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was crowned the most notorious beard hater of the year.

Production brewer Seb Main. - Credit: The Five Points Brewing Co





Ed Davy, sales and account manager. - Credit: The Five Points Brewing Co

James Allen, maintenance manager. - Credit: The Five Points Brewing Co



