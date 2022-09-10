Petition to reinstate cancelled Hackney Carnival

A petition has been launched to reinstate Hackney Carnival, which was cancelled following the death of the Queen.

Carnival was due to take place on Sunday (September 11), after two years with the in-person event disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Friday mayor of Hackney Philip Glanville and Cllr Chris Kennedy, cabinet member for culture, issued a statement saying: "Following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II yesterday, Hackney Council regretfully announces the cancellation of Hackney Carnival, on Sunday 11 September, as the nation enters an official 10-day period of mourning to observe the loss of its longest-serving monarch.

"We'll be looking at whether it is feasible to hold Carnival at a later date, this year, or if we can showcase the artists' work in another way."

A petition has been launched on change.org, saying: "People from the local community have spent countless hours and money on preparing for this event which will now go to waste. There is also no guarantee as of yet if the event could even be rescheduled this year.

"This is wrong decision to make - local small businesses will suffer and people who are already struggling. If the council wishes to mark the death of the Queen then an appropriate act of remembrance during the event would be a more measured approach."

Cllr Kennedy said on Friday: “It was with great regret that we had to cancel this weekend’s Hackney Carnival. Up and down the country, major events - from Premier League football matches to the Last Night of the Proms - have been cancelled, and we felt that it would have been inappropriate to continue with such a celebratory event in this period of national mourning. Councils also have a civic obligation to hold a local public proclamation event on Sunday afternoon, which is a solemn occasion and would be incompatible with a large outdoor cultural event.

“The council will, of course, honour all its contractual commitments to its suppliers, both within the artistic and Carnival community, and our event logistic suppliers.

“The catering concessions/food stalls that were booked for the event have been reimbursed for their pitch fees and offered alternative pitches at local markets, all of which will be open this weekend. We are unable to offer compensation to businesses with whom we do not have a contractual agreement.

“We have made contact with the Felix Project, a local food distribution charity, who will take delivery of unused fresh food and ensure it goes to people in need.

“The Carnival community and all our artists - as well as many council staff - have put so much work into this event, and we are exploring ways in which their work can be showcased, whether that is through a later event, or alternatives such as gala performances, after the period of national mourning.”

The petition organiser attempted to launch a petition on Parliament's website, but it has been suspended with the statement: "Following the sad announcement of the passing of Her late Majesty The Queen, petitioning has been paused until further notice.

"Please check back later for more information."

The petition is at www.change.org/p/reinstate-hackney-carnival