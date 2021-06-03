Hackney to see more electric vehicle charging points to encourage cleaner car switch

Published: 12:20 PM June 3, 2021

More electric vehicle charging points are to be installed in Hackney in a bid to tackle transport pollution.

Recently released procurement plans show that 118 charging points have been installed in the borough, with funding and plans in place to bring its total to 296 by the end of 2021.

Cllr Mete Coban, of Hackney Council, says the figures put the borough “on target” to meet its 2018 commitment of a charging point within half a kilometre of every household.

The Town Hall thinks it will need 3,000 charge points in Hackney by 2041 “simply to meet demand” – a requirement the council is now proposing to supply by 2030 through partnerships with outside contractors.

Cllr Coban said that data shows transport is the second biggest polluter in Hackney after domestic energy use, and added: “Hackney is already on target to meet the Mayor Manifesto Commitment from 2018 to provide charge points within 500m from every household, currently installing 95 additional charging points, which by the end of 2021 will add up to the total number of 296 points."

Residents can expect more places to charge electric vehicles as well as “parking restraint measures” as part of the borough’s plans to accelerate a switch to cleaner modes of transport.

The council hopes that providing a large amount of points will address “consumer anxiety around the availability of charging” – one of the key reasons behind a reluctance to go electric.

Procurement plans show the Town Hall is hoping to appoint providers for rapid charging points, fast charging points, on-street residential points and points for its own fleet, with the partnership model aiming to “prevent the council from taking a financial exposure of funding the infrastructure ourselves”.

The borough’s transport strategy aims to reduce car ownership in Hackney from 39,700 by 2021 to 32,300 by 2041, while noting the potential equalities impact of the plans, with electric vehicle drivers currently tending to be in the wealthiest income brackets.

Commitments baked in to the plans for the charging network include the creation of local jobs, to distribute charge points in areas where uptake is low, including areas with higher poverty rates, and to support disabled users, blue badge holders and residents in restricted parking zones or Low Traffic Neighbourhoods.