Hackney Half marathon postponed following government's lockdown roadmap

Published: 2:58 PM February 24, 2021

The Hackney Half marathon will now be held in September. - Credit: Limelight Sports Club

Hackney Half will be postponed following the government's recent announcement of its roadmap for lifting lockdown restrictions.

LimeLight Sports Club, organisers of the half marathon and the multi-day Hackney Moves festival centered around it, says holding the event on its original date in May would mean "delivering a vastly scaled-back Covid-secure event".

The race will now take place on September 26 and all entries have been automatically deferred to the new date, a change which is reflected on runners' tickets.

A spokesperson from LimeLight Sports Club said: "The roadmap for lifting lockdown restrictions and successful roll out of vaccinations in the UK gives our team great cause to be optimistic about delivering the truly unique and unforgettable Hackney Half experience that you all know and love."

Organisers say the "proactive decision" was made after consulting Hackney Council and other "key agencies" to avoid "stripping out a significant portion of the event's core celebratory experiences".

People who are not able to attend the new date must notify organisers via their Race Roster account by March 1.

To learn more, visit www.support.limelightsports.club/hc/en-gband