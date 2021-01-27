Hackney Half marathon to go ahead amid uncertain Covid restrictions
Hackney's half marathon is set to take place this year amid uncertainty over when Covid restrictions might be eased.
The Hackney Half is set to take place on May 16 with organisers ensuring that the event will comply with strict Covid-secure planning measures.
Hackney runner Melvyn Williams says if all goes well he will be running the 13.1 mile route from Hackney Marshes again, having ran it before in 2019.
But, he says, other races have already been postponed this year.
"l think it's best l wait to nearer to the time, then I can have a better look at the chances [of another lockdown]," he said.
Still, Melvyn has high hopes for 2021 and hopes to run races alongside other people soon as it is "more fun".
He added: "The inspiring, wonderful Hackney Half event, was the first race l ever did, and it inspired me to run other races for charity, so I shall pray and keep my fingers crossed."
The athlete plans to run the race, famous for having DJs and live music at every mile, for the homeless charity Hands On Hands.
Find out more about Hackney Half at www.run.limelightsports.club
