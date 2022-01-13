Hackney Half and Hackney Moves festival to return in May

The UK's largest outdoor fitness festival Hackney Moves will return to Hackney Marshes in May, for a weekend of exercise and entertainment.

Early bird tickets for the Hackney Half marathon are now available and registration has opened for free events such as the Hackney 5K and Schools' Challenge.

Hackney Moves will take place on May 21-22 this year. Last year it took place in September, postponed due to the pandemic.

A record 30,000 runners took part in various running events with DJ sets, food and free fitness classes were also on offer.

Hackney Moves Festival will see people taking part in running events and free fitness classes alongside music and entertainment. - Credit: Limelight Sports Club

This year 75,000 festival-goers are expected to attend Hackney Moves across the weekend.

A spokesperson from Limelight Sports Club said: "Thousands of runners will move to the beat at the Hackney Half (London’s largest and most vibrant half marathon), the Hackney 5K and Hackney Schools’ Challenge."

Find out more at run.limelightsports.club/hackney



