Hackney ranked fourth London borough with the most pubs

Published: 4:38 PM May 19, 2021

If you are looking for a drink this week, you could do worse than visit Hackney - which has been revealed as one of London's hotspots for pubs.

The 190 public houses see it rank inside the capital's top ten boroughs by pub population, according to analysis by money.co.uk

The study, based on government data, revealed which boroughs had the most and least boozers and shows where in the capital punters are most likely to get a seat indoors as lockdown eases.

It showed Westminster had the highest number of pubs in London with 430 and Barking and Dagenham the lowest, with just 15 watering holes to choose from.

Hackney ranked fourth behind Camden, home to 230 pubs and Islington, which contains 220.

Popular borough hotspots include the Victoria in Dalston, Pub on the Park near London Fields, The Cat & Mutton on Broadway market, LGBT venue The Glory and The Gun on Well Street.

Money.co.uk's study mapped the boroughs with the most and least pubs in London. - Credit: money.co.uk