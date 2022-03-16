Haggerston independent bookshop crowned best in London for second year

Haggerston's Burley Fisher Books has been crowned London's best independent bookshop for the second year running.

The Hackney store, which won the accolade last year, was founded by Jason Burley and Sam Fisher in 2016.

A spokesperson from Burley Fisher said they were "thrilled" to receive the regional London British Book Award for Independent Bookshop of the year, particularly in light of such a "strong shortlist".

They said: "We are incredibly grateful to our local community of readers, writers, publishers and second-hand book rummagers for all of their support, and for their help in making a success of our madcap plan to host a festival to celebrate our fifth birthday, in the midst of the pandemic."

The British Book Awards have announced nine regional and country winners.

They are now in the running for the overall Independent Bookshop of the Year Award, to be announced at a ceremony at Grosvenor House in London on May 23, 2022.

Learn more at burleyfisherbooks.com