Covid patient numbers at Homerton Hospital have steadied in the new year - Credit: Fin Fahey

The number of Covid patients at Homerton University Hospital has remained steady in recent days in line with a post-Christmas "plateau".

The latest government data for the trust that runs the hospital shows there were 89 patients with Covid recorded on January 11 - a decrease on the 99 confirmed cases seen a week earlier.

An average of 91 beds were occupied by Covid patients each day at Homerton Hospital in the week ending January 11, according to Hackney Council.

This compares with an average of 97 over the previous seven days.

The current figure includes six people on ventilators, which is consistent with the daily average of five that week.

The latest data supports recent comments by Homerton Hospital chief executive Tracey Fletcher that the number of Covid patients appeared to be “plateauing” after rising over the Christmas period.

Covid patients more than doubled from 45 on December 22 to 98 a week later, but have steadied since - peaking at 103 on January 3.

The data does not separate patients who were admitted for Covid and those who tested positive while being treated for other issues.