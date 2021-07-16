Masks and social distancing to remain at Homerton Hospital

Published: 4:37 PM July 16, 2021

Homerton Hospital has announced that it will expect people to wear masks in health settings across Hackney. - Credit: Sean Pollock Photographer

'Keep your mask on' is the message from Homerton Hospital staff to its patients and visitors, ahead of the upcoming relaxation of Covid-19 rules on Monday (July 19).

Homerton hospital's announcement follows Mayor of London Sadiq Khan's request for Transport for London to keep the face coverings rule on public transport after the legal requirement to do so lifted.

The Trust is reminding people coming to the hospital and clinics throughout Hackney and the City that it will still expect them to wear masks and adhere to social distancing in hospital buildings and community health sites.

Chief nurse, Catherine Pelley said: "The restrictions may be easing in society in general, but we are continuing to treat Covid patients in our hospital and have started to see the numbers creeping up again in recent days.

Masked Hackney residents getting their Covid jabs. - Credit: Sean Pollock Photographer

"At the same time our staff are working flat out to clear the waiting lists which built up during the pandemic. It’s vital that we are able to keep our patients and staff safe during the coming months."



