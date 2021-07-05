Spike in Covid cases among Hackney's young adults

Published: 3:41 PM July 5, 2021

Hackney Covid cases continue to rise in less vaccinated age groups amid low but increasing vaccination rates in the borough.

Local cases jumped from 318 in the week ending June 22 to 577 the following week, up from about 30 cases in early May.

The rise in cases is largely being seen in the 20-39 age group. People aged 18 became eligible for the vaccine late last month, meaning younger adults have had less time to get the jab than their older counter-parts.

Dr Sandra Husbands, Director of Public Health, said: “We need more people in London and Hackney to take the Covid-19 vaccine to ensure our communities are kept safe from this terrible virus."

Covid cases have been increasing in Hackney. Data from Public Health England. . - Credit: Hackney Council

Vaccination rates in older age groups are about 80 per cent or above in Hackney with uptake rates decreasing with age.

A 2020 Public Health England report stated that people aged 80 or older with a positive test were seventy times more likely to die than those under 40.

You may also want to watch:

Meanwhile, vaccination rates continue to rise in the borough, despite low-uptake when compared to the rest of the country.

A graph shows Covid cases increasing predominantly in the 20-39 age group. Data from Public Health England. - Credit: Hackney Council

Currently, areas in the borough with the lowest vaccine uptake are Shoreditch and Stamford Hill areas where about 40 per cent of adults have had the jab.

The push to get more people vaccinated will see a new mass vaccine clinic hosted at Hackney Service Centre, located next to Hackney Town Hall, this weekend (July 10-11) from 9am to 7pm.

The event will offer the Pfizer vaccine to those aged 18 and over in need of a first or second dose.

People are invited to book a slot in advance online or get a walk-in appointment on the day.

Those looking to get vaccinated do not have to be registered with a GP at the pop-up and will not be asked for their immigrations status.

Covid deaths have remained at zero for several weeks with all-cause mortality remaining largely below the five-year average for some time. - Credit: Hackney Council

Mayor of Hackney Philip Glanville, who got his second jab this week, said: “This open access event, in the heart of Hackney Central, will allow thousands more residents to get vaccinated and kept safe from Covid-19."

Covid deaths have remained at zero for several weeks.

Find out more about the event by clicking here.

For more information on where to get vaccinated in Hackney, click here.