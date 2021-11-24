News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Covid-19: How Hackney's current figures compare to November 2020 lockdown

Holly Chant

Published: 2:39 PM November 24, 2021
Ilford Road Baptist Church has been praying for doctors and nurses caring for Covid patients

Could rising Covid rates put more pressure on the NHS this year - Credit: PA

Twelve months ago Hackney and the rest of the country had been put in a second Covid lockdown in a bid to protect the NHS from a possible patient surge.

But despite there now being a higher incidence rate of Covid cases in the borough - compared to last autumn - there has been no suggestion of further restrictions to ease pressure on health services

On October 31 last year, Prime Minister Boris Johnson outlined plans for a second lockdown which began on November 5.

But, as a new wave of coronavirus makes its way through Europe, health secretary Sajid Javid has said booster vaccines are best way to keep people safe and help the NHS.

He added that the government is "continuing to monitor a wide range of data to ensure the country remains protected".

What is the difference in Hackney's infection rate?

In the week ending November 19 2020, Hackney and City of London saw 169.5 cases per 100,000 people, with 493 cases reported that week. 

There is a higher incidence rate this year; in the week leading up to November 18, there were 283 cases per 100,000 people - equating to a total of 826 reported cases.

Covid cases over time in Hackney

Covid cases over time in Hackney - Credit: coronavirus.data.gov.uk

How many people are in hospital? 

On the week ending November 16 2020, there was an average of 9.7 Covid patients admitted each day across the East London NHS Foundation Trust.

Hospitals in the City of London and Hackney fall under this trust. 

The most recent data - recorded from November 13 this year - shows an average of 9.4 Covid patients hospitalised per day across the preceding seven day period. 

Daily and cumulative numbers of COVID-19 patients admitted to hospital for the East London NHS Trust area

Daily and cumulative numbers of COVID-19 patients admitted to hospital for the East London NHS Trust area - Credit: coronavirus.data.gov.uk

How many people are dying of Covid?

In the week ending November 13 2020, there were five deaths from Covid-19 registered in Hackney.

The latest data shows little change, with four people dying from coronavirus in the week ending November 12.

Number of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test for COVID-19 in Hackney and City of London

Number of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test for COVID-19 in Hackney and City of London - Credit: coronavirus.data.gov.uk

How many people are vaccinated

Figures for November show that 61.6 per cent of Hackney's population has now had their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, while 55.4pc have received their second. 

This amounts to a total of 175,244 administered vaccines (as of November 20).


