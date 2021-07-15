Listed: All the walk-in Covid vaccine clinics in Hackney

Published: 4:09 PM July 15, 2021

To make it easier for Hackney residents to get vaccinated a number of vaccination sites have opened across the borough

Anyone over 18 can now get the jab with churches, pharmacies and chemists now offering walk-in vaccinations to residents.

The news comes as Hackney Covid cases continue to rise in less vaccinated age groups.

Those looking to get vaccinated do not need to make an appointment or be registered with a GP, and they do not need to provide proof of address to get the first or second dose of the vaccine.

AstraZeneca is usually offered to people over 40 and Pfizer or Moderna to people under 40 or anyone who is pregnant or has certain medical conditions.

Here are the Hackney and City locations where people can walk-in and get vaccinated:

You may also want to watch:

Boots, 120 Fleet Street. AstraZeneca, Moderna vaccine and walk-in for second doses of Pfizer on Saturday. Open Monday to Friday at 8.45am-5.15pm or 9.30am-4.30pm on Saturday.

Bees pharmacy, 199-201 Rushmore Road. AstraZeneca and walk in for second doses of Pfizer. Open Monday - Friday and Sunday from 9am-6.30pm and on Saturdays, 9.30am-4.30pm.

Clockwork pharmacy, 398-400 Mare Street. AstraZeneca and walk in for second dose of Pfizer. Open Monday to Friday and Sunday at 8am-8pm and on Saturdays at 9.30am-4.30pm.

Haggerston pharmacy, 201 Haggerston Road. AstraZeneca and Pfizer. Open Monday to Friday at 8am-6pm and Saturday and Sunday at 9am-5pm.

Silverfields Chemist, 141 Homerton High Street. First doses Pfizer until July 25, for over 18s and second doses for AstraZeneca vaccine. Open Monday to Saturday at 9.15am-9pm.

John Scott Health Centre, 220 Green Lanes. AstraZeneca and Pfizer. Open Tuesday to Sunday.

Bocking Street Centre, 3A Bocking Street. AstraZeneca and Pfizer. Open Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

Homerton University Hospital, Homerton Row. AstraZeneca. Open on Tuesday, July 20 at 8am-4pm (walk-ins accepted until 3pm, subject to availability).

Woodberry Down, N4 1SN. Pfizer. Wednesday, July 21. Open 10am-2pm.

St Thomas Moore Church, 9 Henry Road. Pfizer. Open July 16 and 20 at 10-2pm.

Dr Sandra Husbands, Director of Public Health for Hackney said: “Two doses of the vaccine are needed for maximum protection against Covid-19, that is why I am urging all residents to make sure to attend their second dose appointment, which should be eight-12 weeks after the first.

“We are working with the NHS to ensure that there are plenty of clinics locally either at pop-up venues in the community, or at your local pharmacy so people can easily access their second dose of the vaccine in Hackney.

“The Delta variant is now the most common strain in London and this has been shown to pass easily from person to person. Thankfully, we know that having both doses of the vaccine gives you the best possible protection against becoming seriously ill, even with this variant and will reduce transmission.”

You can also pre-book a vaccine appointment at other London venues by calling 119 or visiting NHS.uk

Learn more by clicking here.