Hackney surgery named GP Team of the Year
A Hackney GP practice has been named GP Team of the Year in a national awards scheme.
Richmond Road Medical Centre has been chosen to be given the title in the General Practice Awards 2020.
GP partners Dr Suresh Tibrewal, Dr Gopal Mehta and Dr Sarika Tibrewal praised their colleague's "many achievements" amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Dr Mehta said: “Our team’s true commitment to the delivery of high-quality patient care means we strive to provide a first-class service to our patients, which is welcoming, caring, efficient and safe.
"It has also ensured that we have achieved health outcomes at the highest levels, both locally and nationally."
It is the fourth year that Richmond Road has been recognised in the awards - in 2019, it was a finalist for Reception Team of the Year; in 2018, Dr Mehta was highly-commended in the finals of the GP of the Year; and in 2017, it won Practice of the Year.
Sham Aziz, reception manager, said: "We are often referred to as the Richmond Road Family, and this is exactly how we all function, working together to achieve the best together."
