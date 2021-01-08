Over a hundred Hackney council cleaning staff brought back in-house

Published: 11:07 AM January 8, 2021

Terry Edwards and John Wheatley from the council's Environmental Services team, with cleaning staff as they started the new year as council employees. - Credit: Hackney Council

More than 100 cleaning staff have been brought back in-house at Hackney Council.

This move is part of a commitment to bring more services back under direct council control.

The cleaning staff working at over 110 council buildings have also been given brand new uniforms and personal protective equipment following the transfer onto the council's Environmental Services team.

Deputy mayor of Hackney, Cllr Rebecca Rennison, said cleaning was just the latest service to be brought back in-house: "I am delighted for our cleaners, many of whom have been at the council for years, who will now officially become part of the council, and benefit from improved terms and conditions."

Hackney Council Director of Sustainability and Environmental Services John Wheatley, with cleaning staff in new uniforms. - Credit: Hackney Council

Last year, parking enforcement officers and housing and highways maintenance workers were brought back in-house, and the council committed to paying all its staff a London Living Wage.

