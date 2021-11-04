News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > News > Local Council

Clissold and Victoria Park fireworks cancelled due to budget cuts

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 2:50 PM November 4, 2021
Fireworks in Norwich's Earlham Park, 1997.

Bonfire night events have been cancelled in some Hackney parks. - Credit: Archant

Hackney's annual fireworks displays in Clissold Park and Victoria Park have been cancelled this year due to council cuts. 

The council confirmed the news about Clissold Park in July and, on an events page on romanroadlondon.com, council-wide savings were given as the reason a bonfire night events will not go ahead in Victoria Park.

Cllr Caroline Woodley, portfolio holder for families, early years, parks and play: "Sadly this year's Hackney Fireworks display in Clissold Park will not go ahead again as the council continues to focus resources on responding to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and delivering essential services to our residents in this challenging financial climate."

Across London other bonfire night events have been cancelled in Kingston, Bishops Park and Southwark Park with many citing rising Covid cases and council cuts. 

To find out where to watch the fireworks visit www.hackneygazette.co.uk/things-to-do/things-to-do-hackney-islington-november-12-8457558

Or visit https://www.hackneygazette.co.uk/things-to-do/see-fireworks-islington-hackney-kilburn-and-hampstead-8462520

You may also want to watch:

Bonfire Night
Victoria Park
Hackney Council
Hackney News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The new Class 710 London Overground trains Picture: Kris Wood/TfL

Overground suspended in Hackney and Islington

William Mata

Author Picture Icon
A stock image of traffic

Data

Hackney has the most dangerous roads in the UK, says new analysis

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
A Met Police van

Women's Safety

Rape of woman in her 20s in Finsbury Park reported

Georgina McCartney

Logo Icon
Artist impression of De Beauvoir Estate

Planning and Development

De Beauvoir residents to vote on estate regeneration in planning policy...

Julia Gregory, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon