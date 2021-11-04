Bonfire night events have been cancelled in some Hackney parks. - Credit: Archant

Hackney's annual fireworks displays in Clissold Park and Victoria Park have been cancelled this year due to council cuts.

The council confirmed the news about Clissold Park in July and, on an events page on romanroadlondon.com, council-wide savings were given as the reason a bonfire night events will not go ahead in Victoria Park.

Cllr Caroline Woodley, portfolio holder for families, early years, parks and play: "Sadly this year's Hackney Fireworks display in Clissold Park will not go ahead again as the council continues to focus resources on responding to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and delivering essential services to our residents in this challenging financial climate."

Across London other bonfire night events have been cancelled in Kingston, Bishops Park and Southwark Park with many citing rising Covid cases and council cuts.

