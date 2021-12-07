Leaders from Jewish communities in Stamford Hill have called for more police action in the area after a shop was burgled twice in two months - Credit: Stamford Hill Broadway Business Association

Shocking footage has been released showing a jewellers in Stamford Hill robbed twice in two months.

The burglaries, which occurred at Joseph's Silver, along with several unprovoked attacks on Jewish people in north London in August, have stirred concerns within the Stamford Hill community.

A collective of local small businesses, called the Stamford Hill Broadway Business Association held a conference attended by local community leaders, Rabbi Herschel Gluck, Hackney's lead hate crime officer Bennett Obong and London Assembly member Sem Moema.

President of neighbourhood watch group Shomrim, Rabbi Gluck, said at the conference at CityHomes estate agents on December 1: "We are seeing too many robberies and the robbers are not afraid of committing the crime and after the crime is committed they are not afraid of being caught.

"And the fact is that these robberies and these attacks on Jewish men, women and children, despite the fact that we report them and we have CAD numbers, we do not see positive action being taken to solve these crimes and to prevent these crimes.

"And that’s why we are having the meeting here today in order to raise awareness that we will not be silent and we will not be silenced."

The Rabbi added: "We continue to request and demand that our rights are protected, that our bodies are protected, that our families are protected and our premises are protected."

Footage of the raids, provided by Shomrim, shows four thieves wearing balaclavas exit a car outside the jewellers.

They use a petrol grinder to break into the premises and steal sack loads of high value solid silver Judaica and Hanukkah Menorahs.

The burglaries took place on October 28 and November 18 respectively and the Stamford Hill Broadway Business Association described them as almost identical raids.

In one piece of CCTV footage one of the thieves can be seen dancing during the heist.

Rabbi Gluck stated: "The thieves had the audacity to feel that after the first raid, they could come back and do exactly the same thing and not have any fear of those who are meant to be the up keepers of law and order in the area."

A spokesperson for the council said prior to the conference that "crimes of this nature can have a lasting impact on people's lives.

They stated that council officers had made contact with local police who informed them that the crime series is being investigated, adding: "We are working closely with our police colleagues to ensure that the culprits are brought to justice and that hate crimes are not tolerated."

Police say the investigation into the burglaries continues.

Officers were called just before 3.30am on October 28 and at 2am on November 18.

In both incidents the suspects arrived in a car and forced their way in before stealing goods. They then fled in the vehicle.

There have been no arrests at this time and enquiries are ongoing.

Detective Constable Andy Treadaway said: "We've spoken to a number of local businesses and communities following these incidents and a substantial investigation is ongoing. We are treating them as linked.

"While there is no information to suggest the burglaries are antisemitic in nature, we of course understand the considerable community concern and are doing our utmost to identify the people responsible.

"Support from the community is imperative and we ask anyone who has information, and especially video and images that could assist us, to make contact.

"In particular I am especially keen for any local businesses to please check their CCTV and share it with us immediately.”

Local Safer Neighbourhood officers attended the press conference along with a number of other recent events in Hackney to celebrate Hanukkah.

A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of five racially aggravated assaults on Jewish people on September 2.

Anyone who witnessed or has material that could help detectives should call 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting CAD799/28OCT or 480/10 Nov.

To remain 100 per cent anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.