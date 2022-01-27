News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Community cinema celebrates five years of motion pictures

Holly Chant

Published: 10:35 AM January 27, 2022
An independent Homerton cinema founded through community crowdfunding will be celebrating it's fifth birthday next month

A Hackney community cinema is celebrating its birthday with a special deal on members tickets next month. 

Homerton's Castle Cinema in Chatsworth Road will celebrate its fifth birthday with £5 members tickets for five days. 

The movie theatre's bargain birthday celebrations will run from February 3-7. 

The cinema stands on the site of the Castle Electric Theatre, which operated from 1913 to 1958. It then became a bingo hall, a warehouse, snooker club and convenience store. 

In 2016, local couple Asher Charman and Dee Swift launched a crowdfunding campaign to refurbish the upstairs, including its Art Deco fixtures, and turn the space into a working cinema.

The Castle Cinema’s opened in February 2017.

The cinema stands on the site of the Castle Electric Theatre

A spokesperson for the cinema said: "It’s hard to believe that Hackney’s crowdfunded hidden gem, The Castle Cinema, has already been open for five years.

"Despite closures during the pandemic, Chatsworth Road’s gorgeous little two-screen cinema has roared back to life in the past few months, continuing to show a range of arthouse and blockbuster releases."

Currently on The Castle’s screens are a slew of Oscar season hopefuls such as Belfast and Licorice Pizza, and on February 9 its monthly Dementia Friendly Screenings will return with the Doris Day classic Calamity Jane.

The cinema has been involved with a series of accessibility initiatives which include its Dementia Friendly Screenings as well as Relaxed Autism Friendly screenings.

Cinema members already get £5 tickets every Monday, but to celebrate a half-decade in business, The Castle will be offering £5 tickets for its members for five days.

Tickets usually cost £11 for non-members and £9 for members above the age of 24. 

The Castle also offers 15-to-24-year-olds free memberships, which enables them to get £5 tickets any time.

Paid memberships start from £15 a year.

Tickets for The Castle’s fifth birthday weekender will go on sale on January 28. 

Find out more at thecastlecinema.com


