Community cinema celebrates five years of motion pictures
- Credit: Castle Cinema
A Hackney community cinema is celebrating its birthday with a special deal on members tickets next month.
Homerton's Castle Cinema in Chatsworth Road will celebrate its fifth birthday with £5 members tickets for five days.
The movie theatre's bargain birthday celebrations will run from February 3-7.
The cinema stands on the site of the Castle Electric Theatre, which operated from 1913 to 1958. It then became a bingo hall, a warehouse, snooker club and convenience store.
In 2016, local couple Asher Charman and Dee Swift launched a crowdfunding campaign to refurbish the upstairs, including its Art Deco fixtures, and turn the space into a working cinema.
The Castle Cinema’s opened in February 2017.
A spokesperson for the cinema said: "It’s hard to believe that Hackney’s crowdfunded hidden gem, The Castle Cinema, has already been open for five years.
"Despite closures during the pandemic, Chatsworth Road’s gorgeous little two-screen cinema has roared back to life in the past few months, continuing to show a range of arthouse and blockbuster releases."
Currently on The Castle’s screens are a slew of Oscar season hopefuls such as Belfast and Licorice Pizza, and on February 9 its monthly Dementia Friendly Screenings will return with the Doris Day classic Calamity Jane.
The cinema has been involved with a series of accessibility initiatives which include its Dementia Friendly Screenings as well as Relaxed Autism Friendly screenings.
Cinema members already get £5 tickets every Monday, but to celebrate a half-decade in business, The Castle will be offering £5 tickets for its members for five days.
Tickets usually cost £11 for non-members and £9 for members above the age of 24.
The Castle also offers 15-to-24-year-olds free memberships, which enables them to get £5 tickets any time.
Paid memberships start from £15 a year.
Tickets for The Castle’s fifth birthday weekender will go on sale on January 28.
Find out more at thecastlecinema.com