Gallery
Finsbury Park's Latin festival in pictures
- Credit: LatinoLife in the Park
Around 35,000 flocked to Finsbury Park last month for the UK's biggest free Latin festival.
LatinoLife in the Park, formerly La Clave Fest, celebrated Latin and Spanish culture in Britain on August 21, with three stages of live music.
Now in its sixth year, the festival was put on hold in 2020 due to the pandemic.
The festival's organiser Amaranta Wright said: "After a crazy year and a half and the many uncertainties and hurdles we had to jump, it feels like a small miracle that we managed to pull off Latino Life in The Park."
One of the highlights of the one-day festival was the London Latin All Stars on La Clave Stage which saw the "finest Latin artists of a generation" brought together after Covid "decimated so many bands" forcing many musicians to leave the country or find other work.
Amaranta added: "It was a wonderful way to celebrate the return to live music on the big stage and it had it was so good to see the crowd dancing into the night."