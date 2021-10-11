News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Shoreditch restaurants voted some of the best in the world

Holly Chant

Published: 4:35 PM October 11, 2021   
Lyle's in the Tea Building on Shoreditch High Street. 

The only London restaurants to make The World's Best 50 Restaurants list are based in Shoreditch. 

The Clove Club in Shoreditch Town Hall and Lyle's, based in the Tea Building on Shoreditch High Street, are British restaurants serving up some of the best dishes in the world, according to a panel of 1,000 culinary experts.

The eateries are two of an ever-growing flock of Michelin Star restaurants in Hackney. 

"We are so happy to be in the list again, and to be the highest rated UK restaurant again for the fifth year," said Clove Club's chef owner Isaac McHale. 

His restaurant offers an innovative British menu inspired by under-appreciated ingredients. 

The restaurant, which came 32nd in the list, opened in March 2013 and is named after the original 2010 supper club hosted by founders Daniel Willis, Isaac McHale and Johnny Smith.

It boasts thoughtful, precise and elegant food in a relaxed setting and has one Michelin Star. 

Owner Isaac added: "After a terrible time for everyone around the world for the past 18 months its a moment to celebrate what we do, spending our lives working hard to make people have an amazing time while they are dining with us, and creating memories."

Lyle's in Shoreditch came in 33rd place. The seasonal British restaurant has set tasting menus and one Michelin Star. 

Lyle's in the Tea Building on Shoreditch High Street. 

While dishes are said to appear as unadorned as the tea room they are served in, once owned by Lipton, they deliver depth and sophistication. 

Pea and Old Ford Salad from Lyle's in Shoreditch. 

James Lowe, chef and owner of Lyle's said: “Incredibly humbled to be listed in The World’s 50 Best once again. After an unpredictable year we are just so happy to be open, busy and doing what we love. A huge thanks to the amazing team in the restaurant, our suppliers, our guests and those that voted for us.”

James Lowe, chef and owner of Lyle's in Shoreditch. 

The World's Best 50 Restaurants aims to showcase the diversity of the global culinary landscape and bring the world-wide chef community together. 

This year's top restaurant was Noma in Copenhagen, Denmark. 

To view The World's 50 Best Restaurants in full visit www.theworlds50best.com/list/1-50


