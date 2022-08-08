Mogwai added to All Points East after King Gizzard pull out for health reasons

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard have pulled out of All Points East festival, with Mogwai stepping in to replace them.

King Gizzard singer Stu Mackenzie revealed on Saturday that he has been battling Crohn's disease and that he needs urgent treatment in Australia.

Luno Presents All Points East takes place in Victoria Park over two weekends this month.

On Friday, August 26, Scottish post-rock band Mogwai join a line-up including Fleet Foxes, Kurt Vile, Perfume Genius, Low and headliners The National.

It is 25 years since the album Mogwai Young Team arrived to critical acclaim, with tracks like Yes! I Am a Long Way From Home, Like Herod and Mogwai Fear Satan.

This summer they released the soundtrack album to the new Apple TV+ series Black Bird, which stars Taron Egerton.

All Points East (August 19-28) will also feature headline sets from Gorillaz, The Chemical Brothers, Kraftwerk, Tame Impala, Disclosure, and Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds – as well as four days of free community events.

The rock band King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard formed in Melbourne in 2010.

On Instagram, Stu Mackenzie wrote that they would be cancelling all remaining EU and UK tour dates.

"For the past decade or so I’ve dealt with Crohn’s disease the best I can. It’s a miracle we haven’t cancelled any shows in the past," he said. "But right now, my health is in really bad shape and I need to get home for some urgent treatment.

"I’ve always kept my struggles with Crohn’s private. I guess I didn’t want to be defined by it. And maybe I’m not defined by it, but I’m certainly dictated by it. Its looming threat has shaped almost every major decision in my adult life. I think about it and plan for it and around it every day. I know a lot of people deal with chronic illnesses. I’m sorry. It f****** sucks."

He apologised to ticketholders and people involved in the tour, saying shows would be rescheduled where possible.

"Being able to travel the world and play live music for people every night is such a privilege and I’m so grateful for the shows we were able to make happen in Ireland, Croatia and Czech Republic," he wrote. "Thanks for understanding and again, I’m so sorry. Love Stu."

