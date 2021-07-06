Five things to do in Hackney this weekend, from Netflix rental stores to vegan markets
- Credit: Netflix
Despite a gloomy forecast for the weekend ahead, there are plenty of things to do in Hackney, most of which don't involve the great outdoors.
Here are five things to do in Hackney this weekend:
5. Visit Netflix's creepy, non-functional VHS rental store
Shoreditch High Street
A new pop-up video store called Shadyside Videos has just launched in Shoreditch, serving no real purpose whatsoever except to market the streaming platform's latest slasher movie series, Fear Street and sell merchandise.
But for anyone looking for a blast from the past or insight into a by-gone era, the Blockbuster throwback is worth a visit.
You may also want to watch:
In store, guests can have their picture taken in the retro photobooth (with a twist) and get their hands on limited edition merchandise.
4. Check out a play at Tower Theatre
Most Read
- 1 'I'm a true Cockney', says Star Trek's Marina Sirtis on returning to London
- 2 Why Netflix has opened a pop-up 'video store' in Shoreditch
- 3 Rail and road disruption for the week in Hackney, Islington and Tower Hamlets
- 4 Woman, 87, 'pushed over' in suspected Hackney robbery
- 5 Spike in Covid cases among Hackney's young adults
- 6 Where to go to get Pfizer and Astra Zeneca vaccinations
- 7 Leyton Orient are still in need of reinforcements before the season
- 8 Homerton heroin and crack dealer jailed
- 9 Hackney headteacher fears impact of school closures
- 10 How to deal with a pest problem if you live in rented accommodation
16 Northwold Rd, London N16 7HR
For the thespians among us, one of the Tower Theatre's plays could be the perfect way to spend your Saturday or Sunday.
The theatre is currently running a festival called Love and [Survival] in a Time of Covid. Tickets are available for a range of shows at the community theatre, many of which tell the stories of people living in lockdown during the pandemic.
The theatre is also hosting an evening of music performed by local musicians at The Old Church Outside, a painting workshop and quiz.
Find out more at www.towertheatre.org.uk/week3
3. Check out an escape room
If your idea of fun is being stuck in a room with friends while a time counter ticks ominously down, then you might want to book an escape room this weekend.
With several venues to choose from and a variety of themed rooms to pick, Hackney locals and visitors are spoiled for choice.
London Fields' Modern Fables offers sci-fi adventures and eerie mysteries while Fox in a Box in Dalston Lane hosts three adventures which could see you saving the world from a nuclear threat, escaping from prison or fleeing the clutches of a serial killer.
Find out more at www.modern-fables.com and www.foxinaboxlondon.uk
2. Reconnect with friends over a board game
41 Kingsland High St
The board game café Draughts, on Kingsland High Street, is perfect for a rainy weekend. The establishment offers food and craft beer as well as an almost endless selection of games.
The café gives guests a chance to disconnect from technology and reconnect with friends.
To book visit, www.draughtslondon.com/locations/london-hackney
1. Hackney Vegan Village
Hackney Vegan Village is back this weekend for anyone looking for great vegan food as well as sustainably-made clothing, gifts and skin care.
Hackney Vegan Village is back for our Spring/Summer 2021 series in collaboration with Plant Based Events.
Entry to the family-friendly market is free and pets are welcome.
The event can be found opposite Hackney Central station.
For more information visit londoncheapo.com/events/hackney-vegan-village