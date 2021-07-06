Five things to do in Hackney this weekend, from Netflix rental stores to vegan markets

Published: 4:10 PM July 6, 2021

Netflix's Shadyside Videos in Shoreditch High Street, promoting the new Fear Street movies - Credit: Netflix

Despite a gloomy forecast for the weekend ahead, there are plenty of things to do in Hackney, most of which don't involve the great outdoors.

Here are five things to do in Hackney this weekend:

5. Visit Netflix's creepy, non-functional VHS rental store

Shoreditch High Street

A new pop-up video store called Shadyside Videos has just launched in Shoreditch, serving no real purpose whatsoever except to market the streaming platform's latest slasher movie series, Fear Street and sell merchandise.

But for anyone looking for a blast from the past or insight into a by-gone era, the Blockbuster throwback is worth a visit.

You may also want to watch:

In store, guests can have their picture taken in the retro photobooth (with a twist) and get their hands on limited edition merchandise.

Netflix's Shadyside Videos in Shoreditch High Street, promoting the new Fear Street movies - Credit: Netflix

4. Check out a play at Tower Theatre

16 Northwold Rd, London N16 7HR

For the thespians among us, one of the Tower Theatre's plays could be the perfect way to spend your Saturday or Sunday.

The theatre is currently running a festival called Love and [Survival] in a Time of Covid. Tickets are available for a range of shows at the community theatre, many of which tell the stories of people living in lockdown during the pandemic.

The theatre is also hosting an evening of music performed by local musicians at The Old Church Outside, a painting workshop and quiz.

Find out more at www.towertheatre.org.uk/week3

The Tower Theatre Company is launching a mini festival across three Hackney venues. - Credit: The Tower Theatre Company

3. Check out an escape room

If your idea of fun is being stuck in a room with friends while a time counter ticks ominously down, then you might want to book an escape room this weekend.

With several venues to choose from and a variety of themed rooms to pick, Hackney locals and visitors are spoiled for choice.

London Fields' Modern Fables offers sci-fi adventures and eerie mysteries while Fox in a Box in Dalston Lane hosts three adventures which could see you saving the world from a nuclear threat, escaping from prison or fleeing the clutches of a serial killer.

Find out more at www.modern-fables.com and www.foxinaboxlondon.uk

A team uncovers a clue in a Modern Fables's escape room. - Credit: Lesley Flower Harris

2. Reconnect with friends over a board game

41 Kingsland High St

The board game café Draughts, on Kingsland High Street, is perfect for a rainy weekend. The establishment offers food and craft beer as well as an almost endless selection of games.

The café gives guests a chance to disconnect from technology and reconnect with friends.

To book visit, www.draughtslondon.com/locations/london-hackney

1. Hackney Vegan Village

Hackney Vegan Village is back this weekend for anyone looking for great vegan food as well as sustainably-made clothing, gifts and skin care.

Hackney Vegan Village is back for our Spring/Summer 2021 series in collaboration with Plant Based Events.

Entry to the family-friendly market is free and pets are welcome.

The event can be found opposite Hackney Central station.

For more information visit londoncheapo.com/events/hackney-vegan-village