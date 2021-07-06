News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > Things to do

Five things to do in Hackney this weekend, from Netflix rental stores to vegan markets

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 4:10 PM July 6, 2021   
Netflix's Shadyside Videos in Shoreditch High Street, promoting the new Fear Street movies based on RL Stine’s books

Netflix's Shadyside Videos in Shoreditch High Street, promoting the new Fear Street movies - Credit: Netflix

Despite a gloomy forecast for the weekend ahead, there are plenty of things to do in Hackney, most of which don't involve the great outdoors. 

Here are five things to do in Hackney this weekend:

5. Visit Netflix's creepy, non-functional VHS rental store

Shoreditch High Street

A new pop-up video store called Shadyside Videos has just launched in Shoreditch, serving no real purpose whatsoever except to market the streaming platform's latest slasher movie series, Fear Street and sell merchandise. 

But for anyone looking for a blast from the past or insight into a by-gone era, the Blockbuster throwback is worth a visit. 

You may also want to watch:

In store, guests can have their picture taken in the retro photobooth (with a twist) and get their hands on limited edition merchandise.

Netflix's Shadyside Videos in Shoreditch High Street, promoting the new Fear Street movies based on RL Stine’s books

Netflix's Shadyside Videos in Shoreditch High Street, promoting the new Fear Street movies - Credit: Netflix

4. Check out a play at Tower Theatre 

Most Read

  1. 1 'I'm a true Cockney', says Star Trek's Marina Sirtis on returning to London
  2. 2 Why Netflix has opened a pop-up 'video store' in Shoreditch
  3. 3 Rail and road disruption for the week in Hackney, Islington and Tower Hamlets
  1. 4 Woman, 87, 'pushed over' in suspected Hackney robbery
  2. 5 Spike in Covid cases among Hackney's young adults
  3. 6 Where to go to get Pfizer and Astra Zeneca vaccinations
  4. 7 Leyton Orient are still in need of reinforcements before the season
  5. 8 Homerton heroin and crack dealer jailed
  6. 9 Hackney headteacher fears impact of school closures
  7. 10 How to deal with a pest problem if you live in rented accommodation

16 Northwold Rd, London N16 7HR

For the thespians among us, one of the Tower Theatre's plays could be the perfect way to spend your Saturday or Sunday. 

The theatre is currently running a festival called Love and [Survival] in a Time of Covid. Tickets are available for a range of shows at the community theatre, many of which tell the stories of people living in lockdown during the pandemic. 

The theatre is also hosting an evening of music performed by local musicians at The Old Church Outside, a painting workshop and quiz. 

Find out more at www.towertheatre.org.uk/week3

Tower Theatre Company is launching a mini festival across three Hackney venues. 

The Tower Theatre Company is launching a mini festival across three Hackney venues. - Credit: The Tower Theatre Company

3. Check out an escape room

If your idea of fun is being stuck in a room with friends while a time counter ticks ominously down, then you might want to book an escape room this weekend. 

With several venues to choose from and a variety of themed rooms to pick, Hackney locals and visitors are spoiled for choice. 

London Fields' Modern Fables offers sci-fi adventures and eerie mysteries while Fox in a Box in Dalston Lane hosts three adventures which could see you saving the world from a nuclear threat, escaping from prison or fleeing the clutches of a serial killer. 

Find out more at www.modern-fables.com and www.foxinaboxlondon.uk

A team uncovers a clue in a Modern Fables's escape room. 

A team uncovers a clue in a Modern Fables's escape room. - Credit: Lesley Flower Harris

2. Reconnect with friends over a board game

41 Kingsland High St

The board game café Draughts, on Kingsland High Street, is perfect for a rainy weekend. The establishment offers food and craft beer as well as an almost endless selection of games. 

The café gives guests a chance to disconnect from technology and reconnect with friends.

To book visit, www.draughtslondon.com/locations/london-hackney

1. Hackney Vegan Village

Hackney Vegan Village is back this weekend for anyone looking for great vegan food as well as sustainably-made clothing, gifts and skin care. 

Hackney Vegan Village is back for our Spring/Summer 2021 series in collaboration with Plant Based Events.

Entry to the family-friendly market is free and pets are welcome. 

The event can be found opposite Hackney Central station.

For more information visit londoncheapo.com/events/hackney-vegan-village

Arts & Culture
Hackney News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Residents from Hackney, Islington and Tower Hamlets march to Town Hall in protest of road closures.

Hackney Council

Council raises £2.7m by fining drivers for breaching LTNs

Jacob Dirnhuber, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
Sgt Matt Ratana, who was the “centrepiece of community policing” in Hackney for many years

Matt Ratana: Man charged with murder of sergeant shot in police station

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Mayor of Hackney Philip Glanville cuts a ribbon to mark the opening of the new Britannia Leisure Centre.

Health

Free flume rides for young people this summer as New Britannia Leisure...

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Arrest reported following Bric Lane 'child snatch attempt' incident

Crime

Man arrested after alleged Brick Lane 'child abduction attempt'

Mike Brooke

person