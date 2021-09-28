News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Stoke Newington Thai restaurant hosts art exhibition linking London and Paris

Holly Chant

Published: 10:23 AM September 28, 2021   
Stoke Newington restaurant YumYum is hosting a special exhibition which will showcase art in London and Paris. 

- Credit: Sirirat Choudhury

A Stoke Newington art studio is putting on a special exhibition in London and Paris showcasing the work of students and art professionals for free to the public. 

Sfumato Art Studio on Northwold Road will be displaying paintings, drawings, photography and sculptures at nearby YumYum Thai Restaurant on Stoke Newington High Street today (September 28). 

And later from October 22-24, there will be a exhibition at Carrousel Du Louvre, an underground shopping mall in Paris. 

The Paris leg of the exhibition will take place at Carrousel Du Louvre. 

- Credit: Sirirat Choudhury

Yum Yum owner Atique Choudhury said: "Yum Yum Thai Restaurant is very happy to support this local art group who have done amazing work during the lockdown and it is truly realising the art within you."

The travelling exhibition is called Unveil. It explores human emotions, feelings and the unique expressions of each artist. 

The London leg of the exhibition will take place on September 28 at YumYum Thai Restaurant.

- Credit: Sirirat Choudhury

Entry is free to the Unveil exhibition at YumYum restaurant on Stoke Newington High Street on September 28, from 5pm to 10pm. 

