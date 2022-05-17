Disorder in Dalston: Eight charged and footage referred to IOPC watchdog

Eight people have been charged following incidents of disorder in Dalston - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

Eight people have been charged following incidents of disorder in Dalston on Saturday.

An investigation continues after clashes between police officers and a crowd of people erupted on Ashwin Street and Kingsland Road.

Police say they were conducting a pre-planned operation targeting e-scooters and moped enabled crime when the crowd became hostile.

The operation was conducted as a result of concerns of anti-social behaviour reported by the local community.

The Met has denied claims and reports that the operation was targeting immigration based offences.

However, during the course of the operation, officers detained a man who was wanted for immigration offences.

The man made off from police and enquiries are ongoing in that case.

Nine officers were assaulted during the incident while another was racially abused.

Footage taken at the scene was shared on social media, including a clip showing an officer striking a man who was on the ground.

MPS says it has been reviewed by officers from the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards (DPS) who have made a referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Richard Clare, of Park Street, Fairford, Gloucestershire, was charged with assault on a police officer.

Emily Gray, of Ilfracombe Gardens in Whitley Bay, was charged with three counts of assault on an emergency worker.

Daniel Lowe, of Seven Sister Road, was charged with obstructing police and assault on an emergency worker.

And Gregory Horne, of Elmhurst Crescent, was charged with obstructing police and two counts of assault on a police officer.

All four appeared at Thames Magistrates’ Court on May 16 and were bailed to appear at Wood Green Crown Court on June 7.

Chelsea Humphrey, of no fixed address, was charged with obstructing police and appeared at the same court.

She was bailed to appear at Stratford Magistrates’ Court on July 22.

Three more people were bailed to appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court on May 30.

They were Dumitru Hurmuzache, of Tewksbury Terrace, who was charged with a racially aggravated public order offence, Adam Parker, of Whitechapel High Street, charged with obstructing police, and Domenico Sergi, of Forest Grove, charged with threatening behaviour contrary to Section 4 of the Public Order Act.

A ninth person – a woman arrested on suspicion of affray – was released without further action.

Det Ch Sup Marcus Barnet said the charges follow a "routine, planned operation to protect the public which escalated into significant disorder".

He added: "It is only right that officers are accountable for their actions and we will fully support the IOPC’s assessment of the material that has been referred to them."