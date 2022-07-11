Jordan Graham, who has been sentenced to life in prison for murdering a man at a Hackney hostel - Credit: Met Police

A man has been jailed for murder, after repeatedly stamping on a fellow homeless hostel resident in Hackney.

Jordan Graham, 25, of no fixed address, admitted to killing 69-year-old Abu Yusuf Twaha at a hostel in Well Street, South Hackney, at the Old Bailey on May 30.

The victim was taken to hospital following the attack, and was found to have multiple bleeds on the brain.

He died there from his injuries five months later, on February 18 last year.

Graham was initially arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm, but the charge was amended to murder following Mr Twaha's death.

He was sentenced to life imprisonment at the Old Bailey today (July 11), and must serve a minimum sentence of 15 years.

The court heard that Abu suffered bleeding on the brain following a “savage” and “unprovoked” assault lasting minutes.

Graham and Abu had both been staying at the hostel in adjacent rooms, and according to Scotland Yard, there had been friction between the pair on the day that Mr Twaha was killed.

An argument broke out between them in the corridor that evening, which turned into a fight.

Mr Twaha ended up lying prone on the ground and it was then that Graham carried out a "brutal and sustained" assault.

CCTV showed Graham repeatedly stamping and kicking Mr Twaha in his head and chest, despite him appearing to be unresponsive and posing no threat.

After two people found Abu unresponsive and left to get help, Graham used the opportunity to deliver another brutal kick to the unconscious man.

A special post-mortem examination was conducted and the forensic pathologist concluded that Mr Twaha died of pneumonia and a head injury as a result of the assault.

Officer in the case DC Luke Martinez, said: “This assault was dreadful and the shocking violence perpetrated was caught on CCTV.

"It was very difficult to have to watch this sustained attack on man who had been quickly rendered helpless, and I am glad that we have been able to bring the guilty man to justice.”