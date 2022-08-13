10 ace tunes for this year's All Points East

Opinion

The Chemical Brothers, Nick Cave and Peggy Gou are on the All Points East bill (but not Kylie) - Credit: PA

All Points East is nearly upon us once again, with six days of music including headline sets from Gorillaz, Nick Cave, Tame Impala and Disclosure.

There is also In The Neighbourhood – four days of free events and activities for the community.

Visit www.allpointseastfestival.com for full details of the festival, which runs from August 91-28.

I've picked out 10 songs to listen out for from a huge line-up. Obviously there's no guarantee the bands will play them, and to the best of my knowledge Kylie is not scheduled to appear...

Enjoy!

Chemical Brothers – Star Guitar

There are some pretty fantastic blissed-out dance acts coming to Victoria Park this summer, but this shimmering beauty from the Chems matches them all. It’s the I Feel Love that house built.

“You should feel what I feel, you should take what I take.”

I know, it’s a riddle.

Cassandra Jenkins – Hard Drive

I’ve become slightly obsessed by this jazzy soundscape from the Brooklyn songwriter. The music melts and rises, punctuated by lyrics like snatches of city life from a Paul Auster or Don Delillo novel.

“I ran into Perry at Lowell's place. Her gemstone eyes caught my gaze. She said: ‘Oh, dear, I can see you've had a rough few months. But this year, it's gonna be a good one. I'll count to three and tap your shoulder. We're gonna put your heart back together.”

Caribou – Can’t Do Without You

Up there with Star Guitar for dancing in a field is Caribou’s greatest anthem. Last year’s performance was very special. Unmissable.

“Can't do without, can’t do without. I can't do without you, I can't do without you (and repeat).”

Caribou performs at the Latitude festival - Credit: Gareth Fuller/PA

Mogwai – Two Rights Make One Wrong

The punk attitude and wicked sense of humour of the Young Team could not disguise the incredible maturity and scope of their music, at times life affirming emotional landscapes and at times pure escapism. Hyperbole? Probably, but it matches the bombast of the music – something they undercut beautifully with the best song titles in town: You’re Lionel Ritchie; I Know You Are But What Am I?; I Am Not Batman. Two Rights Make One Wrong is just one of my go-to tracks. Check out those drums.

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds – God Is In the House

I could have gone for some many – Into My Arms, The Mercy Seat and Lucy spring to mind – but I’ve chosen this lyrical piano ballad from the mournful 2001 album No More Shall We Part. It’s a damning picture of little England before 9/11 and Brexit could even be imagined. It’s also stunningly beautiful.

“Well-meaning little therapists, goose-stepping twelve-stepping teatotalitarianists, the tipsy, the reeling and the drop-down pissed. We got no time for that stuff here.”

Peggy Gou/Kylie – Can’t Get You Out Of My Head

There’s plenty of pop going around this All Points East, but there’s no festival that can’t be improved by Kylie’s Can’t Get You Out Of My Head and South Korean, Berlin-based, DJ Peggy is (almost) sure to give it a spin.

“I just can't get you out of my head. Boy, your lovin' is all I think about.”

Kylie Minogue and Peggy Gou at a Magnum event in Cannes - Credit: Matt Crossick/PA

Spiritualized – Ladies and Gentleman We Are Floating In Space (I Can’t Help Falling In Love)

If Jason Pierce and his people, heard live, don’t bring a tear to the eye then you don’t deserve music. This is his masterpiece – an existential hymn sculpted onto, or at least embracing, Elvis’s I Can’t Help Falling In Love With You.

“I will love you till I die and I will love you all the time. So please put your sweet hand in mine and float in space and drift in time.”

Jason Pierce (right) on stage with Spiritualized at the Brixton Academy in 2002 - Credit: Yui Mok/PA

Kraftwerk 3D – Geiger Counter/Radioactivity

The Man Machine men, in glorious 3D, were booked for the festival in 2020, and I’m very excited that they finally going to make it, bugs in the system allowing. Kraftwerk released Autobahn nearly 50 years ago, and these days their records sound like both the future and the past. I’ve opted for Geiger Counter/Radioactivity, embracing the Cold War nostalgia of the threat of nuclear annihilation. Ahhhh.

“Radioactivity is in the air for you and me. Radioactivity, discovered by Madame Curie.”

Tame Impala – The Less I Know The Better

It’s massive, it’s had more than a billion listens on Spotify alone, and it’s the finest song ever written featuring a character called Trevor (probably).

“Someone said they left together. I ran out the door to get her. She was holding hands with Trevor. Not the greatest feeling ever.”

Sherelle – Jungle Teknah

Yes! Straight back to 1993 for some very old-school drum’n’bass. It’s called “Jungle Teknah” for goodness sake. Lovely stuff.

Nick Cave of Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds performing during the 2009 Glastonbury Festival - Credit: Anthony Devlin/PA



