All Points East in pictures: Charli XCX, Tame Impala, Caroline Polachek and more

Published:
5:07 PM August 30, 2022
Across ten days, tens of thousands of people danced, sang and partied at this year's All Points East festival.
Headliners of the Luno-sponsored event (August 19-28) included Gorillaz, Nick Cave, Tame Impala, Disclosure and The National, while Field Day was headlined by The Chemical Brothers and Kraftwerk.
After two days of main stage acts, In The Neighbourhood saw the festival opened up for free community entertainment and activities.
During the main event, 6 Music was broadcasting live and hosted a packed dance floor.
As well as the big names - such as Charli XCX, Idles, FKJ, James Blake, Michael Kiwanuka, The Smile, Robert Glasper, Caroline Polachek, Fleet Foxes and Mogwai - emerging artists winning new fans included New York songwriter Cassandra Jenkins and Cincinatti's Sudan Archives.
Organisers say All Points East will return in 2023.
Tame Impala
- Credit: Will Durrant
Tame Impala
- Credit: Will Durrant
Tame Impala
- Credit: Will Durrant
The crowd
- Credit: Will Durrant
Caribou
- Credit: Will Durrant
Caroline Polachek at All Points East 2022
- Credit: Will Durrant
Caroline Polachek at All Points East 2022
- Credit: Will Durrant
Charli XCX at All Points East
- Credit: All Points East
Cassandra Jenkins at All Points East in Victoria Park, London
- Credit: André Langlois
Femi Kuti on East Stage at All Points East
- Credit: Polly Hancock
Gorillaz at All Points East
- Credit: Khali Ackford
Nick Cave addresses the All Points East crowd
- Credit: Louise Morris
Party people at All Points East
- Credit: Will Durrant
Goat
- Credit: Will Durrant
Lola Young
- Credit: Will Durrant
In the crowd at All Points East
- Credit: Will Durrant
Mura Masa
- Credit: Will Durrant
The 'green team'
- Credit: Will Durrant
Enny
- Credit: Will Durrant
Disclosure
- Credit: Will Durrant
HAAi on the East Stage at Field Day
- Credit: Polly Hancock
One of the performers on the aerial hoop
- Credit: Polly Hancock
In the NBHD features Keralan drummers hosted by Mukal and Ghetto Tigers
- Credit: Polly Hancock
Lisa Greenwood brought her children to In the NBHD to use the fairground rides
- Credit: Tara Mewawalla