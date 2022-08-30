News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
All Points East in pictures: Charli XCX, Tame Impala, Caroline Polachek and more

André Langlois

Published: 5:07 PM August 30, 2022
Field Day's East Stage crowd

Field Day's East Stage crowd - Credit: Polly Hancock

Across ten days, tens of thousands of people danced, sang and partied at this year's All Points East festival.

Headliners of the Luno-sponsored event (August 19-28) included Gorillaz, Nick Cave, Tame Impala, Disclosure and The National, while Field Day was headlined by The Chemical Brothers and Kraftwerk.

After two days of main stage acts, In The Neighbourhood saw the festival opened up for free community entertainment and activities.  

During the main event, 6 Music was broadcasting live and hosted a packed dance floor.

As well as the big names - such as Charli XCX, Idles, FKJ, James Blake, Michael Kiwanuka, The Smile, Robert Glasper, Caroline Polachek, Fleet Foxes and Mogwai - emerging artists winning new fans included New York songwriter Cassandra Jenkins and Cincinatti's Sudan Archives.

Organisers say All Points East will return in 2023.

Tame Impala

Tame Impala - Credit: Will Durrant

Tame Impala

Tame Impala - Credit: Will Durrant

Tame Impala

Tame Impala - Credit: Will Durrant

The crowd

The crowd - Credit: Will Durrant

Caribou

Caribou - Credit: Will Durrant

Caroline Polachek at All Points East 2022

Caroline Polachek at All Points East 2022 - Credit: Will Durrant

Caroline Polachek at All Points East 2022

Caroline Polachek at All Points East 2022 - Credit: Will Durrant

Charli XCX at All Points East

Charli XCX at All Points East - Credit: All Points East

Cassandra Jenkins at All Points East in Victoria Park, London

Cassandra Jenkins at All Points East in Victoria Park, London - Credit: André Langlois

Femi Kuti on East Stage at All Points East

Femi Kuti on East Stage at All Points East - Credit: Polly Hancock

Gorillaz at All Points East

Gorillaz at All Points East - Credit: Khali Ackford

Nick Cave addresses the All Points East crowd

Nick Cave addresses the All Points East crowd - Credit: Louise Morris

Party people at All Points East

Party people at All Points East - Credit: Will Durrant

Goat at All Points East

Goat - Credit: Will Durrant

Q at All Points East

Q - Credit: Will Durrant

Lola Young at All Points East

Lola Young - Credit: Will Durrant

All Points East

In the crowd at All Points East - Credit: Will Durrant

Mura Masa at All Points East

Mura Masa - Credit: Will Durrant

All Points East

The 'green team' - Credit: Will Durrant

Enny at All Points East

Enny - Credit: Will Durrant

Disclosure at All Points East

Disclosure - Credit: Will Durrant

HAAi on the East Stage at Field Day

HAAi on the East Stage at Field Day - Credit: Polly Hancock

performer on aerial hoop

One of the performers on the aerial hoop - Credit: Polly Hancock

drummers in purple outfits

In the NBHD features Keralan drummers hosted by Mukal and Ghetto Tigers - Credit: Polly Hancock

mother and daughters in front of fairground ride

Lisa Greenwood brought her children to In the NBHD to use the fairground rides - Credit: Tara Mewawalla

All Points East
Victoria Park
Tower Hamlets News
Hackney News
East London News

