All Points East in pictures: Charli XCX, Tame Impala, Caroline Polachek and more

Across ten days, tens of thousands of people danced, sang and partied at this year's All Points East festival.

Headliners of the Luno-sponsored event (August 19-28) included Gorillaz, Nick Cave, Tame Impala, Disclosure and The National, while Field Day was headlined by The Chemical Brothers and Kraftwerk.

After two days of main stage acts, In The Neighbourhood saw the festival opened up for free community entertainment and activities.

During the main event, 6 Music was broadcasting live and hosted a packed dance floor.

As well as the big names - such as Charli XCX, Idles, FKJ, James Blake, Michael Kiwanuka, The Smile, Robert Glasper, Caroline Polachek, Fleet Foxes and Mogwai - emerging artists winning new fans included New York songwriter Cassandra Jenkins and Cincinatti's Sudan Archives.

Organisers say All Points East will return in 2023.

Tame Impala - Credit: Will Durrant

The crowd - Credit: Will Durrant

Caribou - Credit: Will Durrant

Caroline Polachek at All Points East 2022 - Credit: Will Durrant

Caroline Polachek at All Points East 2022 - Credit: Will Durrant

Charli XCX at All Points East - Credit: All Points East

Cassandra Jenkins at All Points East in Victoria Park, London - Credit: André Langlois

Femi Kuti on East Stage at All Points East - Credit: Polly Hancock

Gorillaz at All Points East - Credit: Khali Ackford

Nick Cave addresses the All Points East crowd - Credit: Louise Morris

Party people at All Points East - Credit: Will Durrant

Goat - Credit: Will Durrant

Q - Credit: Will Durrant

Lola Young - Credit: Will Durrant

In the crowd at All Points East - Credit: Will Durrant

Mura Masa - Credit: Will Durrant

The 'green team' - Credit: Will Durrant

Enny - Credit: Will Durrant

Disclosure - Credit: Will Durrant

HAAi on the East Stage at Field Day - Credit: Polly Hancock

One of the performers on the aerial hoop - Credit: Polly Hancock

In the NBHD features Keralan drummers hosted by Mukal and Ghetto Tigers - Credit: Polly Hancock