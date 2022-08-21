'Chemical Brothers and Kraftwerk reign as park goes electro'

Review

The Chemical Brothers and Kraftwerk topped a huge electronic Field Day bill.

It's 15 years since the first Field Day at Victoria Park and Saturday was the 15th event (the 2020 festival was Covid cancelled, for those doing the maths).

The latest iteration took place during the 10 days of All Points East, with a line-up going all in on electronic and dance music.

There are established names like Carl Craig and Mr Scruff, newer DJs and MCs, and some of the most exciting names in electronic music today, including Peggy Gou and Daniel Avery.

Mary Anne Hobbs returned with the All Queens bill at the 6 Music Stage - a packed dancefloor for the duration of All Points East.

On the North Stage experimental multi-instrumentalist Squarepusher delivered a crowd-pleasing (by his standards) if pummelling rave set.

Floating Points' Sam Shepherd, on the East Stage, adapted his electronic compositions for the dancefloor, still elegant but full of groove, like he’s sculpting from I Feel Love.

Kraftwerk at Field Day - Credit: André Langlois

With 3D glasses dished out and an aesthetic that is, let's face it, 50 years old, there is something quaint about Kraftwerk when set against the bass pounding through the rest of the park.

It's retro and nostalgic for a time when "automobile" was a word and radioactivity was our greatest fear.

And it's brilliant.

It could have done with a slightly later start time for the darkness to heighten the 3D, but these are tunes, sounds and rhythms whose influence few can match.

The Chemical Brothers at Field Day - Credit: André Langlois

The Chemical Brothers are also a heritage act, given they formed in 1989. I have no idea how they are perceived by generations who weren't around to experience their rise in the '90s but to my ears they remain cutting edge.

The tracks are packed with hooks and the visuals are stunning, often huge dancing figures that make Kraftwerk's 3D feel static.

They toy with the audience, holding out for the drop longer than is comfortable and then coming in from a different direction.

The set is full of hits, from the opening Block Rockin' Beats through Hey Boy Hey Girl, Eve of Destruction and the closing Galvanise.

Star Guitar is mashed with New Order's Temptation, and when The Golden Path's kick comes in it sends an already-wired crowd over the edge.

A satisfying all-day rave - just 40,000 people dancing in a field.

