6 Music's Mary Anne Hobbs picks five tunes for All Points East

Author Picture Icon

André Langlois

Published: 8:01 AM August 16, 2022
Updated: 8:02 AM August 16, 2022
6 Music's Mary Anne Hobbs

6 Music's Mary Anne Hobbs - Credit: PA/Martin Rickett

As All Points East Festival returns this weekend, so does the 6 Music Stage.

Over six days (August 19-20 and 25-28) the stage will present DJs including Jamz Supernova, Gilles Peterson and Tom Ravenscroft, with coverage on BBC Radio 6 Music and BBC Sounds.

On Saturday, August 20, Mary Anne Hobbs returns with the All Queens bill. Here are Mary Anne's five tunes to listen out for:

  1. Jessy Lanza - All The Time (DJ Swisha Remix) - "glittering beats from our All Queens headliner in 2022.
  2. Tygapaw - Run 2 U - from their LP Get Free from 2020, in a word "savage".
  3. Luxe - A83 - inspired by the beautiful Loch-side road in Scotland, and released by HAAi.
  4. Planningtorock - Jam Fam - written for the runway, dress it with a killer sashay.
  5. Amelie Lens - Follow - a widescreen techno gem omni-present in my box.

While August 19-20 and 25-28 will see sets from acts including Gorillaz, Chemical Brothers, The National, Disclosure and Nick Cave, from Sunday, August 21 to Wednesday, August 24 the site will be open for families and residents to enjoy free In The Neighbourhood. Visit www.allpointseastfestival.com

