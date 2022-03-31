Showing our support for Ukraine

As the war in Ukraine continues into its second month, the humanitarian response is gathering pace to support the innocent victims of a conflict that has prompted disbelief, anger and sadness in the hearts and minds of people across the world.

In the face of the Russian attacks, Ukrainian people have had little choice but to flee their homes and seek refuge in other countries – they have lost their homes, their belongings, their livelihoods and, in some cases, their lives.

The depth of feeling in support of the Ukrainian population has been overwhelming, which we have demonstrated through the many stories published across Archant’s newspaper portfolio.

From charitable acts and fundraising initiatives to people who have opened their homes to refugees - the support efforts have been considerable and remain increasingly important as the war continues. So too are the symbols of hope with the national colours of Ukraine adorning ribbons, flags, flowers alongside powerful messages of support.

In Hackney, there has been support including a vigil on Lower Clapton Road, which was organised in a show of solidarity for those affected by the conflict.

A live painting competition in Shoreditch has been organised to raise money for the emergency appeal,

One woman who fled the country shared her story as part of a reception held at Hackney Town Hall. The family spent five days crossing Ukraine in a bid to escape the violence.

And for those wishing to offer shelter to other refugees coming to the UK, Hackney Council organised an information evening to find out more about the Homes for Ukraine sponsorship scheme. It allows anyone with a spare bedroom or home can register their interest to provide a home for Ukrainians fleeing conflict in their home country.

Archant has launched its own symbol of support with the Ukrainian ribbon which you will find across all of our mastheads in print, online and on our social media channels.

We encourage our loyal readers and customers to show their support by visiting www.dec.org.uk/appeal/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal