All Points East 2022: Gorillaz, Idles line-up and stage times
- Credit: PA/Yui Mok
All Points East festival kicks off on Friday, August 19 with a headline set from Gorillaz.
Damon Albarn's (fictional?) pop sensations will follow a day's line-up featuring performances from punk warriors Idles and hardcore punks Turnstile.
Stage times:
8.55pm
Gorillaz - East Stage
7.55pm
DJ Paulette - 6 Music Stage
7.45pm
Idles - Ray-Ban West Stage
Mrley - BMW Play Next Stage
7.10pm
Kenny Beats - North Stage
6.55pm
DJ Storm (30 Years of Storm) - 6 Music Stage
6.45pm
Malaika - The Kraken Freaky Tiki Bar ft Foundation FM
Turnstile - East Stage
6.15pm
Knucks - North Stage
6.10pm
Willow Kayne - BMW Play Next Stage
6pm
Yves Tumor and Its Band - Ray-Ban West Stage
5.55pm
Gglum - The Firestone Stage
Nia Archives - 6 Music Stage
5.30pm
Freshta - The Kraken Freaky Tiki Bar ft Foundation FM
Pusha T - East Stage
5.15pm
Ibeyi - North Stage
5pm
Julie - BMW Play Next Stage
4.55pm
IG Culture - 6 Music Stage
4.50pm
Self Esteem - Ray-Ban West Stage
4.45pm
High Vis - The Firestone Stage
4.25pm
Femi Kuti - East Stage
4.20pm
Jazz - The Kraken Freaky Tiki Bar ft Foundation FM
4.15pm
Remi Wolf - North Stage
3.55pm
Shy One - 6 Music Stage
3.50pm
Newdad - Ray-Ban West Stage
3.45pm
High School - The Firestone Stage
3.20pm
K4CIE - The Kraken Freaky Tiki Bar ft Foundation FM
Obongjayar - East Stage
3.10pm
Paris Texas - North Stage
2.50pm
Fade 'Em All - BMW Play Next Stage
Kill Birds - Ray-Ban West Stage
2.45pm
Ogi - The Firestone Stage
2.30pm
K4CIE - The Kraken Freaky Tiki Bar ft Foundation FM
2.15pm
Ibibio Sound Machine - East Stage
2.10pm
Jeshi - North Stage
2pm
Giles Peterson - 6 Music Stage
While August 19-20 and 25-28 will see sets from major acts including Gorillaz, Chemical Brothers, The National, Disclosure and Nick Cave, from Sunday, August 21 to Wednesday, August 24 the site will be open for families and residents to enjoy free In The Neighbourhood. Visit www.allpointseastfestival.com