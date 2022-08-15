All Points East 2022: Gorillaz, Idles line-up and stage times

Damon Albarn and the Gorillaz in 2010 - Credit: PA/Yui Mok

All Points East festival kicks off on Friday, August 19 with a headline set from Gorillaz.

Damon Albarn's (fictional?) pop sensations will follow a day's line-up featuring performances from punk warriors Idles and hardcore punks Turnstile.

Stage times:

8.55pm

Gorillaz - East Stage

7.55pm

DJ Paulette - 6 Music Stage

7.45pm

Idles - Ray-Ban West Stage

Mrley - BMW Play Next Stage

7.10pm

Kenny Beats - North Stage

6.55pm

DJ Storm (30 Years of Storm) - 6 Music Stage

6.45pm

Malaika - The Kraken Freaky Tiki Bar ft Foundation FM

Turnstile - East Stage

6.15pm

Knucks - North Stage

6.10pm

Willow Kayne - BMW Play Next Stage

6pm

Yves Tumor and Its Band - Ray-Ban West Stage

5.55pm

Gglum - The Firestone Stage

Nia Archives - 6 Music Stage

5.30pm

Freshta - The Kraken Freaky Tiki Bar ft Foundation FM

Pusha T - East Stage

5.15pm

Ibeyi - North Stage

5pm

Julie - BMW Play Next Stage

4.55pm

IG Culture - 6 Music Stage

4.50pm

Self Esteem - Ray-Ban West Stage

4.45pm

High Vis - The Firestone Stage

4.25pm

Femi Kuti - East Stage

4.20pm

Jazz - The Kraken Freaky Tiki Bar ft Foundation FM

4.15pm

Remi Wolf - North Stage

3.55pm

Shy One - 6 Music Stage

3.50pm

Newdad - Ray-Ban West Stage

3.45pm

High School - The Firestone Stage

3.20pm

K4CIE - The Kraken Freaky Tiki Bar ft Foundation FM

Obongjayar - East Stage

3.10pm

Paris Texas - North Stage

2.50pm

Fade 'Em All - BMW Play Next Stage

Kill Birds - Ray-Ban West Stage

2.45pm

Ogi - The Firestone Stage

2.30pm

K4CIE - The Kraken Freaky Tiki Bar ft Foundation FM

2.15pm

Ibibio Sound Machine - East Stage

2.10pm

Jeshi - North Stage

2pm

Giles Peterson - 6 Music Stage

Joe Talbot from Idles at the Glastonbury Festival 2022 - Credit: Picture by: Ben Birchall/PA

While August 19-20 and 25-28 will see sets from major acts including Gorillaz, Chemical Brothers, The National, Disclosure and Nick Cave, from Sunday, August 21 to Wednesday, August 24 the site will be open for families and residents to enjoy free In The Neighbourhood. Visit www.allpointseastfestival.com